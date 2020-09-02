RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 32-year-old man faces several charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning on Interstate 75.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Alberto Vigo on charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license suspended.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-75 north of Big Bend Road, according to an FHP news release.

Troopers say Vigo overtook a Jeep driven by 37-year-old Shawna Smith, which was traveling either in the outside lane or outside shoulder. Vigo crashed into the back of the SUV, which caused it to go into the grass and flip over.

Smith was thrown from the Jeep and died from her injuries, FHP says.

Vigo kept going for about 3 miles before his truck finally broke down. He ran off before being placed under arrest near the Ring Power Corporation facility.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter