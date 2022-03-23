2 men charged in high-speed crash that killed 19-year-old woman

The June 2021 crash involved the two reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, Florida troopers said.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Two men were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in June 2021 in Ruskin.

Juan Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony Gonzalez, 22, face charges of vehicular homicide, racing and reckless driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The two men in their own cars sped westbound on East College Avenue just before midnight on June 22 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, troopers said. When they got to the intersection at 6th Street Southeast, investigators say their cars crashed into the passenger side of another car driven by the 19-year-old Ruskin woman.

Troopers say the woman's car and Juan Gonzalez's car crashed into a tree; hers also overturned and caught fire. She died at the scene of the crash. A 20-year-old Wimauma woman who was sitting as a passenger in Juan Gonzalez's car died the next day.