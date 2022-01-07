At least 2 people killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — At least two people are dead and another hurt in a crash on County Road 39, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
It happened Friday morning near Thompson Road.
Two cars reportedly hit each other head-on, the sheriff's office said. One person injured was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other details were immediately provided.
Northbound traffic on County Road 39 is being redirected while southbound traffic is closed and diverted at Thompson Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime with emergency crews at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.