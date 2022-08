State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road is closed to traffic at this time.

FORT LONESOME, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency confirms State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road is closed. At least one person is said to have died in the crash.

It's not yet known when the road will reopen to traffic.