KEYSTONE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help in find the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Keystone.

Around 10:20 p.m. on July 10, a truck, which was pulling a boat trailer, was driving north on Gunn Highway and made a left turn on Tarpon Springs Highway. At the same time, a motorcycle was going southbound on Gunn Highway.

The driver of the motorcycle tried to stop to avoid a collision but struck the right rear side of the boat trailer. The truck and trailer continued traveling westbound on Tarpon Springs Highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Surveillance from a nearby business showed video of the truck and trailer. Detectives believe the right trailer tire is likely to have damage.

"We aren't sure if the driver of the truck is aware of the accident or if they cold-heartedly left the scene where a man was dying," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We need the public to keep a close eye out for this truck and trailer and let us know if they spot it or know who it may belong to. The victim's family deserves answers."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

