1 dead after house fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Florida — A woman was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in Tampa, according to a news release.
Tampa police said officers responded just around 1:30 a.m. to the area of E Chelsea St and N 22nd St to a home fully engulfed in flames.
The agency said Tampa Fire Rescue also responded to the fire. When the fire was extinguished, the woman was found dead inside the home.
Currently, law enforcement believes the incident has no criminal component. However, investigators from both the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue will continue working to determine the exact cause of the fire.