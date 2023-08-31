1 dead after house fire in Tampa

Tampa police said officers responded just around 1:30 a.m. to the area of E Chelsea St and N 22nd St to a home fully engulfed in flames.

TAMPA, Florida — A woman was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in Tampa, according to a news release.

Tampa police said officers responded just around 1:30 a.m. to the area of E Chelsea St and N 22nd St to a home fully engulfed in flames.

The agency said Tampa Fire Rescue also responded to the fire. When the fire was extinguished, the woman was found dead inside the home.