MANGO, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were hurt after the driver of a pickup truck somehow lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 4 at Interstate 75, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Troopers say the Ford F-350 truck, driven by a 17-year-old Lakeland teen, lost control. It hit the center median guardrail, overturned and stopped along the inside westbound inside shoulder.
One of the passengers, 18-year-old Stephanie Carroll, died from injuries at an area hospital.
A 19-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year-old each suffered minor injuries, troopers say. The 17-year-old driver was seriously injured.
Everyone reportedly was wearing their seatbelt.
