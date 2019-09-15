MANGO, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were hurt after the driver of a pickup truck somehow lost control and crashed into the guardrail.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 4 at Interstate 75, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say the Ford F-350 truck, driven by a 17-year-old Lakeland teen, lost control. It hit the center median guardrail, overturned and stopped along the inside westbound inside shoulder.

One of the passengers, 18-year-old Stephanie Carroll, died from injuries at an area hospital.

A 19-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year-old each suffered minor injuries, troopers say. The 17-year-old driver was seriously injured.

Everyone reportedly was wearing their seatbelt.

