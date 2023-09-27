Community mourns 6 lives lost after deadly Plant City train crash

The group was on their way to a birthday party right before the crash.

PLANT CITY, Fla — A community is mourning the loss of six people who were killed after a train crashed into their SUV on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Plant City.

The crash happened off U.S. Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says their SUV was headed to a birthday party when the driver didn't stop at a private railroad crossing. The train conductor tried to warn the driver before they collided.

The following people died in the crash:

Jose G. Hernandez, 52

Enedelia Hernandez, 50

Jakub A. Lopez, 17

Alyssa Hernandez, 17

Anaelia Hernandez, 22

Julian Hernandez, 9

The sole survivor of a deadly train crash, 23-year-old Guillermo Gama, was able to squeeze his aunt's hand on Monday. Family says this a tremendous step for Gama who suffered a brain bleed, ruptured kidney and bruised lung.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to FDOT and CSX to see what it would take to install safety measures where the crash happened.

A spokesperson for CSX said, "Determination of whether active warning devices are installed is made by the local authorities."

The statement continued to read, "In our view, closing crossings is the best way to improve public safety because that eliminates the risk of crossing collisions altogether. In fact, we’ve been actively working to reduce crossings across our network since the Federal Railroad Administration challenged all railroads to reduce the number of at-grade crossings by 25%.