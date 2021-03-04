Man killed, woman hurt in Riverview shooting

It's believed they were targeted.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Investigators are searching for the person who left a man dead and a woman hurt in a shooting late Friday at an apartment complex, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. to respond to the Windermere Apartments following reports of gunfire, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was injured. She was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

"At this time, detectives are processing the scene and working to identify the person(s) behind this attack," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Though we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, evidence suggests this was not a random act, and these victims were targeted.

"Those who know something about this incident, but have yet to come forward, are urged to contact us."

People are asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.