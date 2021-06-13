Driver wanted in deadly Selmon Expressway crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of causing an early morning crash that left one man dead and another woman hurt is on the run, Florida troopers said.
Miguel Matias, 26, was heading east on the Selmon Expressway near milepost 11 when for some reason, he crashed his truck into the back of another car, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
The crash caused both cars to rotate onto the shoulder.
Troopers say the driver of the second car, who has not yet been identified, was killed. His female passenger, a 33-year-old from Brandon, suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Matias is believed to have run off from the crash. He was bleeding from a cut on his forehead, FHP said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the crash itself is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies: Man, toddler dead; 'hero' missing after getting caught in current at Apollo Beach
- 2 passengers onboard fully-vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19
- Full Stanley Cup Semifinals schedule between Lightning, Islanders released
- Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Sarasota, deputies say
- Five years later, friends honor Sarasota man killed at Pulse nightclub
- Pinellas County issues health warning for red tide blooms along beaches
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter