Driver wanted in deadly Selmon Expressway crash

It's believed the man, identified as Miguel Matias, was bleeding from a cut on his forehead.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of causing an early morning crash that left one man dead and another woman hurt is on the run, Florida troopers said.

Miguel Matias, 26, was heading east on the Selmon Expressway near milepost 11 when for some reason, he crashed his truck into the back of another car, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The crash caused both cars to rotate onto the shoulder.

Troopers say the driver of the second car, who has not yet been identified, was killed. His female passenger, a 33-year-old from Brandon, suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Matias is believed to have run off from the crash. He was bleeding from a cut on his forehead, FHP said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the crash itself is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.