Hillsborough County deputies investigating deadly shooting in East Tampa

At this time, deputies determined people involved in the shooting all knew each other.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night that happened in East Tampa, a news release explains.

At 8:20 p.m., the communications center received a call reporting shots fired off N. 48th Street.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"There is never a reason for anyone to let a disagreement rise to the level of deadly violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Detectives are piecing together this complex scene and will hold the individuals accountable for their wreckless violence."

At this time, deputies determined people involved in the shooting all knew each other. There is no danger to the public, according to the agency.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.