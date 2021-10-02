Sheriff: Man shot, killed in Tampa hotel parking lot

The sheriff's office says the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn and Suites in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near S. Falkenburg Road and Adamo Drive. A detective already was in the area when witnesses pointed out a red sedan leaving the hotel's parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff's office detectives and deputies were able to stop the car and take the suspected shooter into custody before a 911 call was even made, the agency said.

According to the sheriff's office, the accused shooter said he and the man got into an argument and the man threatened the shooter with a knife. Deputies say the shooter told detectives he shot the man "in fear for his life," killing him.

There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

"Detective Bailey's swift actions prevented the shooter from getting away and I want to commend him and the other deputies who stepped up to the plate before the call was even made," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our detectives are on scene gathering information and evidence, but at this time, no arrests have been made in this case."