Sheriff: Man killed after deadly shooting outside Tampa apartment complex

Deputies are still looking for the shooter.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex in Tampa.

Deputies were called to Mar Bella Apartments on N 15th Street after reports of gunshots in the area. Deputies say multiple people were seen fighting in the parking lot before shots were heard.

When they arrived, deputies found a man dead in the parking lot.

Deputies say a car driven by a Door Dash delivery worker was hit during the shooting, but the driver wasn't injured.

Deputies are working to interview residents and find the shooter. No arrests have been made yet.

"The violence between these individuals put other lives at risk in this apartment community, and we want to make sure we find those who are responsible as quickly as possible," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We need the help of the public. We're asking any residents or passing witnesses who saw something related to this investigation to come forward by calling the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can remain anonymous as well by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

