2 dead after shooting in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Two men are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Plant City, according to a news release.

Plant City police said a call came in around 2:44 a.m. about shots being fired in the area of Jenkins Street and South Morgan Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with upper body trauma, the agency said.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.