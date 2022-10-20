19-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, prompting police investigation

Few details on the shooting have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers said they are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and later died.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in East Tampa, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, the release stated. He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Few other details have been released at this time.