PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 47-year-old Plant City man was hit and killed Monday evening while crossing State Road 60, state troopers say.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on State Road 60 at Turkey Creek Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say a car heading east, driven by a 19-year-old woman from Plant City, hit the man who had walked into the path of the car.