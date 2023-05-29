Person found dead after Tampa apartment complex shooting; deputies searching for suspect

Authorities say they found the vehicle involved in the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say they are looking into an apartment complex shooting Monday afternoon in Tampa where one person was found dead.

At around 2:15 p.m., authorities received reports regarding a shooting at Del Rio Apartments on North 50th Street in Tampa, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

That's where they reportedly found the person dead.

Speaking during a news conference, HCSO spokesperson Marco Villarreal said a car drove down a street near the apartment complex and opened fire on the person.

There were lots of shell casings located at the scene, Villarreal mentioned, and authorities have found a car nearby that matched the one involved in the shooting.

Deputies are still looking to identify any suspects but are working with homeowners and business owners in the area to gather surveillance video.

"At this time, detectives are working diligently to gather information about exactly what occurred," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are early in our investigation and ask anyone with information that could help us solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Additionally, Villarreal said law enforcement is working to determine if the incident was a targeted attack.