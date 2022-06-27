1 person dead in Temple Terrace hit-and-run crash, deputies say

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A person near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard in Temple Terrace died in a hit-and-run crash after being hit by a car shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, deputies say.
A car was driving northbound on Morris Ridge Road before he crashed into the person, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Authorities say an investigation showed the person may have been hit a second time by another car.
"While our detectives continue to review surveillance video to seek justice for this victim and their family, I want to remind all drivers, that it is a felony offense to leave the scene of a crash with injuries, whether you are at fault or not," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
A different person near the area reportedly noticed the body on the road and called law enforcement.
"Please do the right thing and call law enforcement if you find yourself in a situation like that. It's legally, and morally, the right thing to do."
HCSO is investigating the crash and anyone with information to help locate the cars or drivers involved in the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.