1 person dead in Temple Terrace hit-and-run crash, deputies say

The person may have reportedly been hit by two cars before another person saw his body on the road.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A person near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard in Temple Terrace died in a hit-and-run crash after being hit by a car shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, deputies say.

A car was driving northbound on Morris Ridge Road before he crashed into the person, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities say an investigation showed the person may have been hit a second time by another car.

"While our detectives continue to review surveillance video to seek justice for this victim and their family, I want to remind all drivers, that it is a felony offense to leave the scene of a crash with injuries, whether you are at fault or not," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

A different person near the area reportedly noticed the body on the road and called law enforcement.

"Please do the right thing and call law enforcement if you find yourself in a situation like that. It's legally, and morally, the right thing to do."