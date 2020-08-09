x
Hillsborough County

3 people killed, 1 hurt in Westchase crash

Investigators said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WESTCHASE, Fla. — A deadly crash in Westchase is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said three people were killed and one other person was sent to the hospital. 

The crash has all directions of Sheldon Avenue and Linebaugh Road closed with the exception of southbound Sheldon, investigators said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

