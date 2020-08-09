3 people killed, 1 hurt in Westchase crash

Investigators said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WESTCHASE, Fla. — A deadly crash in Westchase is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said three people were killed and one other person was sent to the hospital.

The crash has all directions of Sheldon Avenue and Linebaugh Road closed with the exception of southbound Sheldon, investigators said.

Deputies said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Deadly crash investigation is shutting down the intersection of Sheldon Rd and Linebaugh in the Westchase area. @HCSOSheriff confirms three people were killed in this crash. Expect delays throughout the morning. @10TampaBay #TrafficOn10 #MorningDrive #Tampa #Traffic — Sarah Rosario (@SarahWTSP) September 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

