Deputies investigating after man dies in possible hit-and-run in Tampa

The sheriff's office said a man in his 20s was found unresponsive near the intersection of Wilsky Boulevard and Drycreek Drive.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was pronounced dead near an intersection in Tampa early Friday morning.

Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a possible hit-and-run.

Deputies said the man, in his 20s, was found unresponsive around 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Wilsky Boulevard and Drycreek Drive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed his death was the result of blunt force trauma to the upper body, the sheriff's office said.

"Just hours after the Thanksgiving holiday, this man suffered a very tragic death, and right now, there is very little information about what happened to him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our team of detectives is seeking the public's assistance to help solve this case. I am urging anyone who may have been passing through the area to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

