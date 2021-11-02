Hillsborough County deputies search for missing, endangered woman

Deputies say Deborah Paulsen, 48, made threats to harm herself on Nov. 1.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a woman who they say made threats to harm herself on Monday.

Deborah Paulsen, 48, lives in Wimauma but last used her credit card in Apopka yesterday. Deputies believe she could still be in the Apopka area.

She is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Deborah drives a 2018 white Nissan Titan with Florida license plate DEBKP.

Anyone with information on Deborah's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.