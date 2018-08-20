TAMPA, Fla. -- A judge is expected to rule whether a defamation suit against Casey Anthony can move forward in civil court.

The pending decision comes years after Roy Kronk, an Orange County meter reader who found the body of Caylee Anthony, sued her mother for defamation in 2011. Casey Anthony filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

WKMG-TV reported Kronk's lawsuit then was put on hold while a Tampa judge decided whether to discharge Casey Anthony's debts. A ruling is expected Monday morning whether to continue the case.

Caylee Anthony would have celebrated her 13th birthday on Aug. 9.

Ten years ago, Casey Anthony was arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance. On July 15, 2008, Casey Anthony's mother, Cindy, made the now-infamous 911 call to report Caylee Anthony was missing and that her daughter's car smelled like a dead body.

Photos: The Casey Anthony trial

Casey Anthony trial photos
01 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony cries with her attorney Jose Baez after she was acquitted of murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
02 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Jose Baez, lead defense counsel for Casey Anthony, answers questions as co-counsel Cheney Mason (L) Dorothy Clay Sims looks on after his client was found not guilty in her 1st-degree murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)
03 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims to have had an affair with Anthony's father, during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
04 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
05 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony with her attorney Jose Baez smiles after knowing that she has been acquitted of murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
06 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony smiles as she returns to the defense table after being acquitted of murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
07 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony stands in the courtroom for the entrance of the jury before the start of court in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
08 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges as she stands next to her attorney Jose Baez at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
09 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Casey Anthony (R) reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
10 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
11 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
12 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to testimony during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
13 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony tells Judge Belvin Perry she won't testify in her own defense as her defense attorney Jose Baez said the defense has rested its case at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony, 25, answered Perry's questions briefly about her decision after the proceedings resumed after lunch. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
14 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
15 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony sits at the defense table waiting for the jury to return with the verdict in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree.. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
16 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Defense attorney Jose Baez smiles at the end of the Casey Anthony trial after his client was found not guilty of murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
17 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JULY 5: Casey Anthony, with her attorneys Jose Baez (L) and Dorothy Clay Sims (R) stand before the jury presents a verdict in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree.. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
18 / 18
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to testimony during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Casey Anthony was arrested the next day and indicted on first-degree murder charges in October 2008. Her daughter's remains were found Dec. 11, 2008 not far from home.

Casey Anthony's trial began in 2011 and on July 5, she was found not guilty on all charges except for lying to investigators.

© 2018 WTSP