TAMPA, Fla. -- A judge is expected to rule whether a defamation suit against Casey Anthony can move forward in civil court.

The pending decision comes years after Roy Kronk, an Orange County meter reader who found the body of Caylee Anthony, sued her mother for defamation in 2011. Casey Anthony filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

WKMG-TV reported Kronk's lawsuit then was put on hold while a Tampa judge decided whether to discharge Casey Anthony's debts. A ruling is expected Monday morning whether to continue the case.

Caylee Anthony would have celebrated her 13th birthday on Aug. 9.

Ten years ago, Casey Anthony was arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance. On July 15, 2008, Casey Anthony's mother, Cindy, made the now-infamous 911 call to report Caylee Anthony was missing and that her daughter's car smelled like a dead body.

Casey Anthony was arrested the next day and indicted on first-degree murder charges in October 2008. Her daughter's remains were found Dec. 11, 2008 not far from home.

Casey Anthony's trial began in 2011 and on July 5, she was found not guilty on all charges except for lying to investigators.

