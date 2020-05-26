x
Death investigation underway in Del Rio

A person was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where they died, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
DEL RIO, Fla. — Sheriff's office deputies are investigating a person's death late Monday.

It is happening in the area of East Sligh Avenue and North 50th Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the person was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where they died.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

