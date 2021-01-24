Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in Tampa after bird strike

Passengers bound for Raleigh, North Carolina, will board another plane to continue travel.

TAMPA, Fla. — The captain of a Delta Air Lines flight called an emergency after the plane hit two birds during takeoff at Tampa International Airport.

Passengers on board destined for Raleigh, North Carolina, safely returned to the airport around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said.

Two cattle egrets were said to have collided with the plane's left-wing.

Inspectors checked out the Airbus A319 and found damage to its engine, according to Delta. Another plane will be brought in for 40 passengers and crew members to continue on with their trip.