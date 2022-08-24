Demolition marks the start of new multi-generational recreation complex coming to East Tampa

Altogether, the complex will span approximately 10 acres.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new recreational complex is on its way to the Tampa area — bringing with it many things to look forward to.

Tampa city leaders took a big step toward a new, state-of-the-art recreation complex in East Tampa with the start of demolition at the Penny Saver Food Market on Wednesday.

The market, which is located next to Fair Oaks Park on North 34th Street, is a 1.8-acre property that will soon be part of the home to a senior center, recreation center, athletic field and exercise trail.

Altogether, the complex will span approximately 10 acres.

"This is going to be an incredible...recreation center with gymnastics, with dance, a senior center...," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. "We could not be more excited to have this day come."

The East Tampa CRA funded $1 million for the project with an extra $300,000 coming from Tampa's general fund.