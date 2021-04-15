Deputies: Arrest made in the death of a man in Town 'N' Country

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Deputies say they've arrested the person who murdered a man Tuesday in Town 'N' Country.
Hillsborough Sheriff's Office says their investigation began at around 1:45 p.m. when deputies responded to the area of West Clifton Street and Southern Comfort Boulevard, after receiving calls of a man who was injured.
When authorities arrived they say they found a man dead in the "grassy lot" of a home. The county's Medical Examiner's Office reportedly ruled his death as a homicide.
The following day, detectives say thanks to witness statements and surveillance footage, they were able to arrest Andy Dominguez-Hernandez, 38, for the murder.
Hernadez is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff's office.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida House passes bill banning transgender girls from school sports
- 'This is a disease, not a lack of willpower': Alcohol Awareness Month brings attention to pandemic drinking habits
- Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin won't take the stand in his own defense
- Red tide warning signs to be placed on some beaches across Sarasota County
- Tampa Bay districts detail fall learning methods: See county-by-county plans
- Did you lose your vaccine card? Here's what to do next
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter