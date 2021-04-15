Deputies: Arrest made in the death of a man in Town 'N' Country

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the man's death as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Deputies say they've arrested the person who murdered a man Tuesday in Town 'N' Country.

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office says their investigation began at around 1:45 p.m. when deputies responded to the area of West Clifton Street and Southern Comfort Boulevard, after receiving calls of a man who was injured.

When authorities arrived they say they found a man dead in the "grassy lot" of a home. The county's Medical Examiner's Office reportedly ruled his death as a homicide.

The following day, detectives say thanks to witness statements and surveillance footage, they were able to arrest Andy Dominguez-Hernandez, 38, for the murder.

Hernadez is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff's office.