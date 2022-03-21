Deputies arrest man accused of deadly Plant City shooting

Authorities say Carl Lee, 44, barricaded himself under a shed before being taken into custody.

Hours after authorities in Hillsborough County asked for the public's help in finding a man accused of a deadly shooting, law enforcement says he is behind bars.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Carl Lee was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Monday after barricading himself under a shed in Lithia. Law enforcement says the county's SWAT team, crisis negotiators and bomb disposal team responded to the scene.

Lee was identified as the suspect behind a shooting that happened last Thursday in Plant City. According to authorities, an adult man was found dead in a shed.

Through investigative means, the sheriff's office says they were able to locate Lee at the 9300 block of Edison Road in Lithia where he barricaded himself. Two hours later, authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

"Our team of detectives was relentless in locating this individual over the course of the last several days," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release.

"Today, through a combined effort between our patrol deputies and specialty units, we were able to peacefully resolve and arrest this homicide suspect responsible for taking the life of another human being."