TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Frank Wilson Jr. has been found.

Previous:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 70-year-old man.

Frank Wilson Jr., 70, was last seen late Wednesday at his home on Cresthill Drive near Dell Drive. The sheriff’s office said Wilson is known to have walked away from his home in the past.

Wilson was wearing a black shirt with a picture of President Barack Obama on the front with the writing “You miss me yet?” He also was wearing blue jeans or brown khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813)247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.