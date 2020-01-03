HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old child was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and the search is on for a driver.

The child was walking with their mother on Rogers Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a car hit them both, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The driver did not stop.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they immediately performed CPR and had the child taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter. The 5-year-old died at the hospital.

The mother is also hurt but expected to survive, deputies say.

Deputies are looking for this light-colored sedan. If you recognize this car or have any information about this case, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 812-247-8200.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released a picture of a light-colored sedan believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter