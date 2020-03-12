Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what led to the shooting.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine what led up to a deadly apartment complex shooting Wednesday night.

Deputies were called out to The Palms at Ashely Oaks around 9:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. Once there, the sheriff's office says it found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Advent Health where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

