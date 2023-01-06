x
Hillsborough County

Deputies: Investigation ongoing after husband, wife found dead in Wimauma

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide at this time, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
WIMAUMA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead inside their house Friday morning.

According to the agency, deputies responded to a house off Crystal Waters Drive in Wimauma after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife.

When they arrived on scene, deputies reportedly found two people dead inside with upper body trauma.

"This is an isolated incident and is being investigated as a murder-suicide at this time," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

