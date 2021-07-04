Deputies: Man who shot three people at Tampa nightclub arrested

Authorities say three people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies have arrested the person they say shot three people early Sunday morning at a Tampa lounge.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Bervis Sanders, 28, got into an argument with someone just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday inside Taiga Night Club, located near South Falkenburg Road and Causeway Boulevard. Authorities say Sanders told the person to meet him outside in the parking lot.

The two headed towards a gas station parking lot, but the person following Sanders stopped to speak with friends who were outside the nightclub, according to the sheriff's office.

Sanders continued to his car, drove up to the group of people, extended his arm and began firing, the sheriff's office says.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, and with the help of witnesses, deputies said they were able to identify Sanders as the shooter, later arresting him.

Sanders faces several charges, including first-degree attempted murder.