BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting involving one of its deputies Wednesday morning in Brandon.

Deputies responded to calls for backup around 10 a.m. to a home near Mook Street and Angelica Place to investigate after a child protective investigator went to the home.

The investigator said the 15-year-old became "extremely hostile" and started banging on the windshield of her car with enough force to break the glass.

Deputies say when they arrived, the child had a rifle in his hand and pointed at his chin. Deputies told him to drop the gun, but instead, deputies say he turned to them in an "aggressive manner."

Corporal John Seale fired several rounds, but no one on the scene was hit or injured.

The child was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after causing damage to the child protective investigator's car, deputies say. Deputies say he has a lengthy criminal background, including armed burglary, felony grand theft auto, felony criminal mischief, and domestic violence.

"It's never an easy decision for a deputy to decide when to discharge their firearm. It's not a decision we take lightly," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are thankful that this incident ended with no one getting hurt and a very violent person getting off the streets and hopefully getting the help he needs."

Deputies continue to interview the child.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.