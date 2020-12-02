TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what deputies initially believed was a report of shots fired at a middle school.

As of 3 p.m., there were no reported injuries, and no gun has been found.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon at Barrington Middle School. Deputies are searching each building as a precaution.

The campus was placed on lockdown, along with Stowers Elementary School and Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy across the street.

Lockdowns have been lifted at those buildings. Barrington Middle School and Stowers Elementary School are both on a controlled release. Buses are running like normal.

Deputies say all students are safe, and no threat has been found.

Barrington Middle School, Stowers Elementary School and Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy were placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired at the middle school.

Concerned parents were initially told by law enforcement to go to the Publix Super Market at Alafia Commons, which is located on Circa Fishhawk Boulevard. School leaders have since advised parents should go to their children's campuses to retrieve their children, instead.

