HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three missing children.

The sheriff's office said child protective investigators got a complaint about the three children and a possible neglect case.

The three missing siblings are Nautica Sims, 17, Kani Mike Young, 11, and Sincere Young, 4.

Deputies say they believe the kids are with their mom, Stephanie Young, or her boyfriend, Brandon Baker. Young is described as a black, 35-year-old female. Deputies did not provide a description for Baker.

The above photo shows Sincere Young and Nautica Sims. The sheriff's office said a photo was not available for Kani Mike Young.

The children were last seen on Travis Boulevard in Tampa.

Child protective investigators said they haven't been able to find the children. On Sept. 7, Child Protective Investigations Division got a court-authorized "take into custody" order for the three of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

