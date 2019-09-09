TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing 67-year-old man in Tampa.

Deputies say Francis Baah was last seen getting dropped off with his wife in the south parking lot of University Mall. The sheriff's office said Baah went into the Dillards store and has not been seen or heard from since.

Baah is visiting from Ghana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

