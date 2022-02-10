Have you seen Asher? Deputies search for missing Lutz teen

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old from Lutz.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies say the teen – who goes by Asher – left home off Parasol Way and hasn't been seen since.
Asher is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with short blond hair last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jacket, gray pants and white Converse shoes.
The teen also has a "XO" tattoo on a leg above the ankle, deputies explain.
Anyone with information on the teen's location should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.