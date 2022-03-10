Do you know him? Deputies search for man accused of 'attempted sexual offense' in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for "an attempted sexual offense."
Deputies say the offense occurred near 4400 Club Captiva Drive in Tampa.
The man the sheriff's office says was involved stands 6 feet tall, is believed to be between 35 to 40 years old and has a "1/2 scar" outside his left eye.
The sheriff's office released a composite image of what he's believed to look like.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.