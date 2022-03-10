Do you know him? Deputies search for man accused of 'attempted sexual offense' in Tampa

The sheriff's office says it believes the man in question is anywhere from 35 to 40 years old.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for "an attempted sexual offense."

Deputies say the offense occurred near 4400 Club Captiva Drive in Tampa.

The man the sheriff's office says was involved stands 6 feet tall, is believed to be between 35 to 40 years old and has a "1/2 scar" outside his left eye.

The sheriff's office released a composite image of what he's believed to look like.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.