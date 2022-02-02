Have you seen Mason? Deputies search for missing Tampa man

Deputies say he has made statements that he will harm himself and is believed to be carrying a knife.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen in Tampa.

Mason Starcovic, 22, was last seen just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at his residence off of Marathon Key Drive, a news release from the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say he has made statements that he will harm himself and is believed to be carrying a knife.

Starcovic is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with shoulder-length blonde hair, a beard and a mustache.