Deputies searching for three missing teens from Riverview

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Have you seen these girls? The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for the three teens from Riverview.

According to law enforcement, Ashlyn Cavalier, Kimora Chin-Young and Shelby Bain — all 15-years-old — were last seen together on Tuesday, April 26 at school but never returned home. Families tell authorities the teens have had very little contact with family since that day.

Authorities believe the girls were spotted Wednesday afternoon in Panther Trace.