TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are looking for three men they say stole 87 cartons of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the three men went into the 7-Eleven at 8305 Hillsborough Ave. and jumped the counter, deputies said, then took 87 cartons of various cigarettes from the shelves.

The sheriff's office describes the suspects as black males, all with a thin build and approximately 18-21 years old.

Deputies said in a surveillance video one suspect was shirtless with blue shorts under blue jeans. Another was wearing a green camouflage-colored hat, a red polo shirt and dark shorts. The third was wearing a blue hat, a white or gray shirt and dark shorts, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

