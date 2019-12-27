RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Note to prospective criminals – the surveillance cameras at CenterState Bank in Riverview are top-notch.
Deputies say a man robbed the branch on Bloomingdale Avenue Friday morning and left behind some HD-quality clues for investigators.
He was wearing a black hoodie with a blue and white hat, and an earring in each ear.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows this man to call (813) 247-8200.
RELATED: Man robs bank, throws cash, says ‘Merry Christmas’
RELATED: FBI increases reward to $50K to catch serial carjacker, bank robber
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: Baby shot and killed, woman arrested
- Looking ahead to our last cold front of the year
- Get cash for your gift card, but don't get swindled
- Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii
- ‘If I could just save one life’: Woman uses signs to help others get through the holidays
- Restaurant Red Alert: The most shocking reports of 2019
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter