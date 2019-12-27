RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Note to prospective criminals – the surveillance cameras at CenterState Bank in Riverview are top-notch.

Deputies say a man robbed the branch on Bloomingdale Avenue Friday morning and left behind some HD-quality clues for investigators.

He was wearing a black hoodie with a blue and white hat, and an earring in each ear.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows this man to call (813) 247-8200.

