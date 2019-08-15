BRANDON, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman died after police say she pointed a gun at two people, hit one of them with a baseball bat and bit off part of a child's finger.

Hillsborough County deputies say Kaynesha Rhodes once lived with the two people in an apartment on Parsons Avenue in Brandon. On Wednesday night, deputies say she went over to the apartment with a gun and pointed it at the two people inside.

When the people tried to leave, deputies say Rhodes locked the door and refused to let them leave. Then, Rhodes put the gun on the counter and picked up a baseball bat, hitting one of the people in the head, deputies say.

At one point, deputies say Rhodes also bit off part of a child's finger. The sheriff's office said a neighbor heard the commotion and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they said one of the people was restraining Rhodes until they could put her in handcuffs. While talking to witnesses, deputies say Rhodes became unresponsive but was still breathing.

Rhodes was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a cause of death has not yet been determined but a toxicology report is under review.

The sheriff's office said no one at the apartment is facing any charges.

