A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy literally gave a missing woman the coat off his back.

Deputy Heaverin found the lost 85-year-old lady Thursday morning, gave her his jacket and helped her get home safely.

His actions were critical, considering the temperature was only 41 degrees.

However, the whole time she was worried about him being too cold.

The sheriff's office posted a photo of the sweet moment.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.