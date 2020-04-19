TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering this morning after an early morning crash.

Around 2:10 a.m. Sunday morning, the deputy was sitting inside his police car blocking a lane of traffic on I-275 South, just before E Floribraska Avenue, while another deputy conducted a DUI traffic stop. Authorities say the emergency lights on the car were on.

Alan Coston, 22, was travelling southbound on I-275 in a rental car when he failed to notice the stopped police car. The Sheriff's Office says Coston rear-ended the police car at high speed, causing the deputy's SUV to rotate 180 degrees counter-clockwise before ultimately coming to a stop in the inside shoulder of the interstate.

Coston's rental car rolled across two lanes of traffic before it struck a concrete barrier. No other cars were hit during the crash.

Both the deputy and Coston were transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor neck and back injuries. Coston was cited for careless driving and violation of the move over law. The Sheriff's Office says impairment wasn't a factor in this crash.

RELATED: Tampa homeowner charged for violating safer at home order after shooting at Airbnb

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter