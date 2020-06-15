x
Man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old at a Tampa hotel

An off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy stepped in and held Desmond Johnson before police could arrive.
Credit: Tampa Police Department
Desmond Johnson

TAMPA, Fla. — A man tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from their mother at a Tampa hotel before an off-duty sheriff's office deputy could stop him.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn on W. Laurel Street, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Desmond Johnson, 31, got into the woman's hotel room where her three children were sitting on the bed and tried to grab one of them, said police, adding he isn't related to the family.

Johnson and the mother fought as people across the hall heard what was going on and tried to get the children inside their room. However, police said Johnson followed them in and started a fight, grabbing onto the 4-year-old as the mother held on.

An off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy eventually heard the commotion and was able to hold Johnson before police could arrive. 

Tampa police said the mother nor her children were hurt.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary with battery and a single count of attempted kidnapping.

