TAMPA, Fla. – If new numbers from the Tampa Police Department are any indication, the tragic deaths of a young mother and her baby who were hit and killed while crossing Bayshore Boulevard have done little to slow drivers on the notorious stretch of waterfront road.

Since May 24, when 24-year-old Jessica Rabenolt and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia were hit by teen drivers who police say were racing, nearly 281 drivers have been stopped by police for speeding, while 23 drivers have been ticketed, according to Tampa Police Department spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

►RELATED: Street racing believed to have killed mother, injured baby in stroller on Bayshore

Hegarty says those figures represent a 34 percent and 44 percent increase, respectively, over the same time period last year.

A day after the crash, the city announced it would lower the speed limit in the area from 40 to 35.

People who live in the area say they’ve noticed an increased police presence.

Drivers still speeding on Bayshore today, but they're getting stopped -- thanks Tampa Police. pic.twitter.com/q0purVufHo — John Smith (@keller78rpm) May 28, 2018

10News viewer John Smith tweeted the photo above: “Drivers still speeding on Bayshore today, but they’re getting stopped – thanks Tampa Police."

But Hegarty says the department started stepping patrols and enforcement along Bayshore well before last week’s crash.

In fact, the number of traffic stops have more than doubled so far this year, compared to the same time last year, increasing from 287 to 446. The number of warnings and citations given has also increased from 503 to 719 during the same time period.

“We have been out aggressively enforcing the speed limit well before the tragedy last week," Hegarty said in an email. “What has changed is the speed limit, which undoubtedly will result in more citations and higher fines.”

The number of crashes resulting in injuries decreased slightly from 15 to 12 compared to the first five months of 2017, according to Hegarty.

People who live along the stretch of road say they are more than happy to see the lowered speed limit and the extra officers.

“I think it's wonderful,” said Gloria Jiunta, who lives in a condominium on the road. “I'd like them all along Bayshore.”

►MORE: HOA pays to increase police near Bayshore Boulevard after deadly crash

In addition, the Bayshore Beautiful Homeowners Association is paying $2,500 to increase police presence in the area for the next month in the hopes of slowing down drivers. They'll decide if they want to keep paying for it based on how this first month goes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP