Car with possible link to body parts found in McKay Bay located

Authorities have not identified the person whose body parts were found.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police detectives have located a car they were searching for that could have connections to the body parts found in McKay Bay.

It was announced Tuesday that police found the 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania tag HDE6564.

At this time, authorities have not identified the body parts that were found in McKay Bay, but investigators believe the car could have connections to the case that is under investigation.

Last week, police began investigating the discovery of human body parts found in McKay Bay. The only clue to help solve the mystery was on the leg found Thursday.

According to police, the tattoo of three hearts with ribbons and the names "Sean," "Greg" and "Zach" was located just beneath a lower right calf.