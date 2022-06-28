Disney opts out of Brightline Tampa-Orlando expansion

At least for now, the company says guests won't be able to travel on the train to and from Disney Springs.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney withdrew its plans of offering guests a train ride to and from Disney Springs as Brightline will not have a train station at the park anymore, WOFL reported.

This opt-out by Disney reportedly comes after Brightline proposed a plan to have different routes for guests to visit Disney Springs as part of its train station expansion from Orlando International Airport to Tampa.

The route would have taken people from Tampa and traveled to Disney Springs along Interstate 4.

Guests on the train could have also gone to Walt Disney World, Orlando International Airport and other stops in South Florida, including Miami, according to WOFL.