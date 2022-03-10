Disposition hearing set for former Hillsborough County elementary principal

The former principal will be back in virtual court for a disposition hearing at 9 a.m. April 20.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A disposition hearing was set for former Dawson Elementary School principal Derrick McLaughlin.

The 47-year-old had an arraignment Thursday after being arrested and accused of sending explicit texts to an undercover detective back in January.

McLaughlin will be back in virtual court for a disposition hearing at 9 a.m. April 20.

Attorney Courtney Derry said during the arraignment that there was a written plea in the case, which will be discussed at the next meeting.

McLaughlin is facing charges of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, lewd or lascivious battery (engage) attempt, unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Law enforcement says from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27, McLaughlin texted the undercover detective on a social media app. According to the sheriff's office, the detective portrayed themselves as a 15-year-old boy.

Over the course of their conversation, investigators say McLaughlin attempted to persuade the undercover detective to perform sexual acts.

In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools says McLaughlin was hired on Dec. 16, 2002.